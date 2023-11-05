Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa) and long-time collaborator with Warren Buffett, has voiced his criticism of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies during a Wall Street …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Now Braced For A ‘Massive’ $300 Billion Price Earthquake Following Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP Surge - November 5, 2023
- Berkshire Hathaway’s Munger criticizes Bitcoin, promotes index funds investing - November 5, 2023
- How the ETF fake made Bitcoin great again - November 5, 2023