It’s worthless, it’s no good, it’s crazy. It’ll do nothing but harm. It’s antisocial to allow it,” Charlie Munger said of crypto Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Berkshire’s Charlie Munger Praises China for Banning ‘Worthless’ Bitcoin - February 16, 2023
- Bitcoin hits highest price since August, despite regulator clampdown - February 16, 2023
- Mike Novogratz says he’ll be ‘the happiest guy’ if bitcoin ends the year at $30,000 given the crypto market headwinds - February 16, 2023