Analysts at Wall Street brokerage giant Bernstein reportedly think that Bitcoin (BTC) will surge into the $70,000 range by the end of the year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin breaks above $45,000 to highest level since day after spot ETFs went live: CNBC Crypto World - February 8, 2024
- Bernstein Analysts Say Bitcoin Will Explode to New All-Time Highs on ETF-Fueled Rallies: Report - February 8, 2024
- Low Bitcoin ETF fees could be bad news for Coinbase - February 8, 2024