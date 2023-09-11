According to data from IntoTheBlock, Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB) share a strong 0.74% positive price correlation. This pattern played out last week as both …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Insuring Bitcoin Mining: An Interview with Thomas Shewchuck of Bitshure and Evertas - September 11, 2023
- Beyond Bitcoin: Domini.art Touted as The Next Serious Investment Coin - September 11, 2023
- Bitcoin price dips below $25K — Opportunity, or a sign of incoming calamity? - September 11, 2023