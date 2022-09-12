His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet - September 12, 2022
- Do Not Pass Go, Do Not Collect 200 Bitcoin - September 12, 2022
- Bitcoin hits 3-week high as trader says ‘all signs there’ to short BTC - September 12, 2022