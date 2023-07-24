According to the latest estimates from BTC.com, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty will decrease by around 4% at its next automated readjustment on July 26. Currently at all-time highs, difficulty has seen …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Biggest mining difficulty drop of 2023? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week - July 24, 2023
- Long-dormant Bitcoin wallet transfers over $30 million after 11 years - July 24, 2023
- Bitcoin’s 800,000th block mined – what’s next? - July 24, 2023