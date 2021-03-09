“Bitcoin uses more electricity per transaction than any other method known to mankind,” Gates told the New York Times in a recent interview, calling himself a “bitcoin skeptic,” and adding that “it’s …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin Balances on Exchanges Are Draining, Leading Platforms See $10 Billion in BTC Withdrawn in 4 Months - March 9, 2021
- Bill Gates Sounds Alarm On Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption–Here’s Why Crypto Is Bad For Climate Change - March 9, 2021
- Twitter CEO says he’ll convert what he earns from auctioning off the first-ever tweet into bitcoin and donate the proceeds to charity - March 9, 2021