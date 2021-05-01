Bill Maher detested this year’s Oscars, from the films — especially Best Picture — to last Sunday’s low-rated telecast that he said “dared you to be entertained.” “It used to get Super Bowl numbers,” …
Read Full Story
- Bill Maher Flays The Oscars -“It Was Like, We Dare You To Be Entertained”; Calls Out Elon Musk On Bitcoin - May 1, 2021
- Why The Bitcoin Price Will Break $60,000, Continue Going Parabolic In 2021 - April 30, 2021
- After $4.2 Billion Earthquake Sends Bitcoin Sharply Higher, Investors Brace For May Crypto Price Volatility - April 30, 2021