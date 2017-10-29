Bill Miller Has 30% Stake in Bitcoin, Sees Adoption as Key to Success

Famous Wall Street investor Bill Miller has a bullish 30 percent of his fund’s assets in Bitcoin according to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, based on a letter to investors. The letter made it clear that Miller’s fund put 30 percent into …
