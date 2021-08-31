Billionaire asset manager Bill Miller has revealed that his fund has a considerable amount of exposure to the world’s largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) trust. According to a recent filing with the U.S.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Why You Should Be Optimistic About The Future Of Bitcoin - August 31, 2021
- Bill Miller’s Fund Discloses Owning Shares Worth $45M In Grayscale Bitcoin Trust - August 31, 2021
- Bitcoin Price Today Drops Near $47,000 but Ether is Up. Know Top Cryptocurrency Rates - August 31, 2021