With the latest integration, Binance users can use the Bitcoin Lightning Network for BTC deposits and withdrawals. The official announcement from Binance reads: Binance has completed the integration …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Billion-Dollar Exchange Binance has completed Bitcoin Lightning Network Integration Revolutionizing BTC Withdrawals and Transactions Speed - July 17, 2023
- Bullish for Bitcoin: BTC Decouples from Traditional Finance as Wallets Holding 1+ Coins Hit All-Time High - July 17, 2023
- BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Reveals Stunning Demand For Bitcoin, Ethereum Among Gold Investors: ‘We’re Seeing More And More Interest’ - July 17, 2023