The billionaire investor commented on a recent remark by Buffett who said he wouldn’t take all the world’s Bitcoin for $25 rebutting “no one’s making you buy it, right? So ignore it.” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin options show investors becoming anxious about declines - May 26, 2022
- Billionaire Bill Miller calls Bitcoin ‘insurance’ against financial catastrophe - May 26, 2022
- Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall Harder Than Bitcoin: Crypto Investors’ Pain Shows No Sign Of Easing Even As Stocks Bounce - May 26, 2022