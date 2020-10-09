“I do think that within 18 months, it’s going to crack pretty hard,” the investor said about the US stock market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Blockchain Bites: Bitcoin Crosses $11K While DOJ Takes Aim at Crypto - October 9, 2020
- Billionaire ‘Bond King’ Jeff Gundlach warns stocks will crash, predicts a weaker dollar, and questions bitcoin in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes - October 9, 2020
- Market Update: Bitcoin Captures $11K, Flash Buy Signals, Bollinger Band Squeeze - October 9, 2020