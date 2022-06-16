Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says he won’t be shocked if bitcoin falls to $10,000, as ‘blow-ups’ rattle the crypto market
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-06-16
“We’ve already seen around the edges some blowups in parts of the crypto world, and that could be foreshadowing some problems,” Jeff Gundlach said.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)