In December, Dalio told Markewatch that he owns “a little bit” of bitcoin, calling it “almost a younger generation’s alternative to gold.” “Bitcoin is like gold, though gold is the well established …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Sees little movement after light weekend trading - February 6, 2022
- Payroll Shocker, Amazon impresses, Oil surges, Gold hovers around $1800, Bitcoin $40k ceiling may get tested - February 6, 2022
- Billionaire Ray Dalio Is Keeping His Bitcoin - February 6, 2022