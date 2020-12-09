The Bridgewater founder covered crypto, China’s leadership, the importance of diversification and how a flood of money is lifting asset prices.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Billionaire Ray Dalio reviewed Bitcoin, praised China, and explained his thoughts on the outlook for financial markets in a Reddit session. Here are his 10 best quotes. - December 9, 2020
- Snowden Revisits Bitcoin Bottom Call Made During the Coronavirus-Driven Meltdown in Crypto Markets - December 9, 2020
- Bitcoin plunges below $18,000 — Here are the levels to watch next - December 9, 2020