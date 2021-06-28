Billionaire Salinas Says He’s Working for His Bank to Be First In Mexico to Take Bitcoin

Ricardo Salina Pliego, noted bitcoin bull and the 166th richest person in the world according to Forbes, said he is working to make his bank the first in Mexico to accept the largest cryptocurrency.
