Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya has revealed he’s poured “hundreds of millions” into bitcoin, and predicts the bitcoin price will continue to climb as it continues to replace …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Billionaire ‘SPAC King’ Reveals His Huge Bitcoin Bet—And Predicts The Bitcoin Price Will Climb As It Replaces Gold - October 2, 2021
- Bitcoin price climbs back above $47,000 - October 2, 2021
- Bitcoin climbs to highest in nearly two weeks - October 1, 2021