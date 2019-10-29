“Let’s take this shadow economy which is going to explode even more with bitcoin and the dark web, and bring it into the light,” said Leonsis, alluding to the cryptocurrency widely known as a way to …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Billionaire Throws Shade At Bitcoin In Call To Build Casinos Like Apple - October 29, 2019
- Top Bitcoin Miner Engulfed in Power Clash as Co-Founder Ousted - October 29, 2019
- China’s bitcoin miner Canaan Creative files for $400 mln IPO on Nasdaq - October 29, 2019