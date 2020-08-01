Billionaire Winklevoss: Not Owning Bitcoin “Worse” Than Not Buying Amazon In 2000s

Cameron Winklevoss, the billionaire co-founder of Gemini, believes not owning Bitcoin is a “worse decision” than not investing in Amazon. Since the early days, Amazon stock has increased from around …
