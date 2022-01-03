One of the billionaire investors who have switched towards Bitcoin is Thomas Peterffy, a Hungarian born billionaire.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Billionaires turning towards Bitcoin amidst fears of inflation - January 3, 2022
- Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says bitcoin has replaced gold as an inflation hedge for millennials - January 3, 2022
- A Wall Street veteran trader-turned crypto expert breaks down how bitcoin and ethereum could potentially reach $80,000 and $7,500 — and shares the 6 major trends on his radar … - January 3, 2022