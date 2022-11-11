“I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said ‘we don’t have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them.'” …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn’t hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsing FTX - November 11, 2022
- Bitcoin Weekly Roundup: Cryptocurrency Retains Most Of Its Gains After Bouncing Back - November 11, 2022
- Bitcoin owners are bellyaching about its plunge, but the digital currency’s volatility is no more extreme than that of stocks - November 11, 2022