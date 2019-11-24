Binance and Bithumb deny their Shanghai offices have been raided by Chinese police, and Bitcoin completely wipes out the gains from its October rally. In this week’s Hodler’s Digest, Binance furious …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Binance Denies Police Raid, Bitcoin Wipeout, Facebook ‘Stupid’: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 18–24 - November 24, 2019
- Finland Prepares For Bitcoin Ransomware Attack With Cyber Fire Drill - November 24, 2019
- Hedge funds were short bitcoin going into this downturn, CFTC report show - November 24, 2019