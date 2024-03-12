A federal judge further restricted the bail conditions of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, saying he must notify the court of travel in the country and surrender his passport. Zhao, often known as CZ, …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- JPMorgan CEO Issues Shock Bitcoin Reversal As $1 Million Price Prediction Is Suddenly ‘Pulled Forward’ - March 12, 2024
- Binance Founder Must Surrender Passport, Judge Orders - March 12, 2024
- 7 Cryptos to Buy as Bitcoin Reaches New Heights in March - March 12, 2024