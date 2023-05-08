Patrick Hillmann, Binance’s chief strategy officer, shared a Twitter post that attributed the apparent outflows to Bitcoin being sent to new addresses on Binance, although withdrawals from the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin slides after network congestion leads Binance to briefly halt withdrawals - May 8, 2023
- Binance pauses Bitcoin withdrawals amid fee spikes, but CZ calls broader fears ‘FUD’ - May 8, 2023
- Ethereum Price Forecast: Bearish Outlook Strengthens For ETH As Binance Battles FUD Following Bitcoin Withdrawal Halts - May 8, 2023