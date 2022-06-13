Binance said Monday that it is temporarily pausing bitcoin withdrawals “due to a stuck transaction causing a backlog.” At first, Binance founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a tweet that the issue …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin plunges below $24,000 and the crypto meltdown claims another casualty - June 13, 2022
- Bitcoin tumbles through $24,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get. - June 13, 2022
- Binance pauses bitcoin withdrawals due to a ‘stuck transition’ as crypto sell-off deepens - June 13, 2022