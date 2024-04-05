Cryptocurrency exchange Binance plans to discontinue support for Bitcoin NFTs, less than a year after they were added to its marketplace. TakeAway Points: Cryptocurrency exchange Binance plans to stop …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Bounces From $65,000 Support – Time to Buy? - April 5, 2024
- Bitcoin Wins the Quarter. Energy and Japan Funds Also Scored Big. - April 5, 2024
- Binance Plans To Discontinue Support For Bitcoin NFT - April 5, 2024