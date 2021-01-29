Bank for International Settlements (BIS) general manager Agustin Carstens has criticized bitcoin saying the asset was inherently risky and “increasingly …
Read Full Story
- Bitcoin’s Rebound Falters as Price Swings Back Below $33,000 - January 29, 2021
- BIS Chief Banker Criticizes Bitcoin as Inherently Risky, Says BTC Vulnerable to 51% Attack - January 29, 2021
- Bitcoin Daily: CoreLedger To Tokenize Argentinian Agriculture On Blockchain; Europol Arrests Crime Ring For Crypto Investor Scam - January 29, 2021