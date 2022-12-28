H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Hold rating on BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM). While recognizing BIT Mining’s bitcoin-related vertical integration and diversification, many businesses are just kicking into gear in North America with little demonstrated execution leading to the re-rating in a note titled “Crypto Pool Hack Costing Millions Highlights Need and Use of Forensic Software.
