BTC has already made a new all-time high on the back of ETFs related inflows. The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission approved the said exchange-traded funds in January that – Dana D’Aurio of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin bull Cathie Wood: ARK Invest BTC price target ‘well above’ $1M - March 10, 2024
- Bitbot in focus as Bitcoin makes a new all-time high - March 10, 2024
- BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Nears 200K BTC, Passing Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy - March 10, 2024