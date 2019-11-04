Bitbuy and Cred Open Canadian Bitcoin Lending Platform

Bitbuy, a Canadian cryptocurrency trading platform, has teamed up with the cryptocurrency lender Cred to offer Canadians up to 10 percent annual interest on their bitcoin holdings. The offering has …
