Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 2.8% lower against …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week - March 17, 2022
- Bitcoin Mirrors Stock Rebound on Powell’s Upbeat Economic Tone - March 16, 2022
- Apple Cofounder Reveals Huge Bitcoin Price Prediction—And A Stark Crypto Warning As Ethereum, BNB, XRP, Luna, Cardano, Solana And Avalanche Ricochet - March 16, 2022