Bitcoin (BTC) may “take out shorts” to crack $30,000 during the day’s key United States macroeconomic policy updates, analysis says. As bets pile up over how BTC price will react to the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates, $30,000 is in …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin $30K bets greet FOMC as analyst warns over long liquidations - March 22, 2023
- Bitcoin and Ethereum: Will crypto markets stay afloat? - March 22, 2023
- Bitcoin shines but here’s why altcoins failed to catch up amid banking crisis - March 22, 2023