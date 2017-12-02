Bitcoin, a beginner’s guide

Bitcoin’s price hit a new record this week, soaring above $11,000 on Wednesday morning. The price has been a roller coaster since then, with the price briefly dropping to $9,000 later on Wednesday before regaining much of its lost value in recent days.
