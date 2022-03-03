Bitcoin a ‘good bet’ if Fed continues easing to avoid a recession — analyst
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-03-03
The statement appears as Jerome Powell keeps the door of a 0.5% rate hike open in summers, and Fitch Ratings warn about a major slash in the U.S. gross domestic product (GDP).
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)