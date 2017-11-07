TOKYO (Reuters) – Bitcoin is likely to become a new asset class in its own right, such as gold or stocks, which can be traded by major investors and regulated, not simply a crypto-currency, Leo Melamed, Chairman Emeritus of CME Group (CME.O), said on Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin a new asset class, not a crypto-currency: CME’s Melamed - November 7, 2017
- Bitcoin Series #1 – The Basics - November 7, 2017
- New Bitcoin Price $7,500 All-Time High, Remains Firmly Positive - November 7, 2017