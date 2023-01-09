Decreasing active addresses and entities demonstrate the diminishing level of interest in Bitcoin. Short- and medium-term conditions look to be a sustained period of chop. Fast forward and the trends …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin: A Waiting Game For Interest To Return - January 9, 2023
- Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $20M BTC From Gemini To Coinbase - January 9, 2023
- Dogecoin Flies Higher, Leading Bitcoin, Ethereum: Here’s What To Watch - January 9, 2023