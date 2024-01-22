The U.S. market opens and down goes bitcoin. Not only does it go down but the volatility explodes as you can see from the sudden amplification of trading ranges. Going from an inefficient to efficient …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Price Won’t Move Until Complete Liquidation of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust - January 22, 2024
- Bitcoin: A War On Wall Street - January 22, 2024
- Bitcoin Depot Places Order for 500 New BTM Kiosks from Kiosk Provider Genmega - January 22, 2024