An unidentified 36-year-old man who owns a Bitcoin account has lost more than 100,000 euros ($117,000) worth of Bitcoins while he was logged in on a public wireless network in a restaurant in Vienna, Austria. The Austrian police, however, claimed that they …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Account Holder Loses $100K Over Public Wireless Network - November 25, 2017
- Bitcoin users went on a Thanksgiving buying spree, and sent the cryptocurrency to a new record high - November 25, 2017
- JPMorgan Is Considering Giving Their Clients Access to a New Bitcoin Product - November 25, 2017