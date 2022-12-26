Someone has been accumulating BTC throughout the 2022 Bitcoin bear market, and the trend shows no sign of reversing. Bitcoin ( BTC) accumulation is nearing a new milestone this Christmas as redistribution of the BTC supply continues.
