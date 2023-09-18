The mismatch between Bitcoin price action and daily active address, where the latter shows high activity, indicates that while whales have been accumulating, their actions have not impacted the price much. This could only mean they are buying discretely over the counter (OTC) as opposed to directly on exchanges.
