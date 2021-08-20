Bitcoin Adoption Surged 880% In One Year, Emerging Markets Lead The Way
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2021-08-19
Chainalysis found that bitcoin usage surged in developing countries as citizens seek shelter from currency debasement. Global adoption of bitcoin and cryptocurrency has skyrocketed in one year, up …
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)