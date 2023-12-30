Bitcoin recovered amid renewed speculation that the US securities regulator is getting close to approving an exchange-traded fund investing directly in the biggest token.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Advances as Optimism Builds About ETF Approval by SEC - December 30, 2023
- Top Analyst Expects Bitcoin Price To Hit $50000 Before 40% Correction - December 30, 2023
- Cathie Wood’s ARK invests in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF after exiting GBTC: CNBC Crypto World - December 30, 2023