After booking a modest slump of 2.5% for February, bitcoin ( BTC-USD) pared a portion of those losses in mid-afternoon trading, edging higher by 1.1% to $23.40K as of 4:03 p.m. ET. Ethereum ( ETH-USD) …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin advances in positive start to March, while crypto-exposed stocks slide - March 1, 2023
- Jack Dorsey’s Block Releases UI Teaser, Seeks Partners For Highly Anticipated Self-Custody Bitcoin Wallet - March 1, 2023
- Bitcoin rises to start March, and another ex-FTX exec pleads guilty: CNBC Crypto World - March 1, 2023