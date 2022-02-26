CRYPTO Bitcoin was trading above $39,000 on Friday, after rebounding from a Thursday low of $34,338. The cryptocurrency gained about 2.4% over the past 24 hours, trading last around …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin aims for $40,000 after relief rally, but what’s next? Investors eye Ukraine conflict and Fed decisions - February 25, 2022
- Bitcoin and ether climb higher amid broader market rebound - February 25, 2022
- Crypto Price Alert: Serious Bitcoin Warning Issued Even As Ethereum, BNB, Solana, Cardano And XRP Rebound From Crash - February 25, 2022