More than 54% of bitcoin’s hashrate, which is the collective computing power of miners worldwide, has dropped off the network since its market peak in May. The bitcoin code has re-calibrated to make …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin algorithm adjusts after China crackdown, making mining easier and more profitable
More than 54% of bitcoin’s hashrate, which is the collective computing power of miners worldwide, has dropped off the network since its market peak in May. The bitcoin code has re-calibrated to make …