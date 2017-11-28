For a digital asset that began its life in 2009 and began the year trading around $1,000, the fact that Bitcoin is set to break the $10,000 ceiling is certainly impressive. Other than the many celebrations that will surely follow this milestone …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin: An Asset, Currency Or Collectible? - November 28, 2017
- Bitcoin Cash Demand Shocked Us, Says Circle Trading Chief - November 28, 2017
- How exactly did we arrive at this bitcoin phenomenon? - November 28, 2017