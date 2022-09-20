Bitcoin ( BTC) recovered above the $19,000 mark on Sep. 20, a day after falling to its lowest level in three months. On the daily chart, the BTC price rose from $18,255 to $19,650. This 7.5% price …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin analysts give three reasons why BTC price below $20K may be a ‘bear trap’ - September 20, 2022
- Bitcoin still dominates total payments on BitPay despite the bear market - September 20, 2022
- Ethereum and Bitcoin lift spirits following post-Merge depression - September 20, 2022