Bitcoin enthusiasts always have myths to defend the digital currency and its peers. One of the myths held in the early days was that Bitcoin is a hedge against inflation, as it isn’t subject to the manipulation of central governments.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin And Crypto Price Review – Another Myth Gets Busted? - April 24, 2024
- Bitcoin Looks Ready To Play Out Final Vertical Point of Parabolic Trend, Says Analyst – Here’s His Outlook - April 24, 2024
- Crypto Price today: Bitcoin, Ether See Upward Momentum, Solana and Dogecoin Retain Gains - April 24, 2024