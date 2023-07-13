Cryptocurrencies across the board rallied along with crypto-related stocks after a federal judge ruled that the sale of Ripple’s XRP tokens on exchanges and through algorithms did not violate federal …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Demand is driving the price of Bitcoin to $130K - July 13, 2023
- Bitcoin and Crypto Stocks Like Coinbase Soar as XRP Ruling Bolsters Optimism - July 13, 2023
- What The XRP Security Ruling Means For Bitcoin, Ethereum, And BNB - July 13, 2023